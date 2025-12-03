Watch CBS News
Seven Springs Mountain Resort opening for the season on Saturday

Mike Darnay
Seven Springs Mountain Resort announced it will be opening for the winter season this weekend. 

The resort says it will officially open for the season on Saturday with an opening day celebration that will a live DJ, cookies, hot cocoa, and more.

Prizes will be given out to the first chair riders.

"Get ready to carved the season's first turns at Pennsylvania's largest ski resort!" Seven Springs said. "Thanks to cold temps, powerful snowmaking, and our unstoppable mountain crew, guests can expect top-notch conditions and a thrilling start to winter."

20240217-ss-lewis-141.jpg
20240217-ss-lewis-141.jpg

Lift access at Seven Springs will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. 

The resort said they've installed new snowmaking equipment for the Lost Boy Trail and upgraded equipment on several of its lifts for the upcoming season along with updated lighting in several areas of the resort.

Seven Springs will have a number of signature events this season including New Year's Eve festivities and the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games in February. 

The resort says they'll have an update on anticipated terrain closer to opening day. 

