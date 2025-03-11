Sephora coming to Strip District Terminal

A new tenant is moving into the Terminal in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

The beauty retailer Sephora plans on opening a location at the Strip District Terminal this summer.

It'll be the recent store to open at the Terminal, a historic building that spans five blocks and now houses businesses like mini golf, a plant shop, a bookstore and several eateries.

According to a report from the group Strip District Neighbors, the neighborhood's residential population jumped over 300% from 2015 to 2024 and is likely to double within the next two to three years.

"The Terminal has welcomed several new businesses within the last year alone, which aim to connect the people who live in the area to key services, including a pharmacy and veterinary office, creating a vibrant destination that supports the community," a press release from the Terminal says.

Sephora, which already has 3,000 locations across the world, will move in between [solidcore] and City Grows.

The Strip District Terminal opened in 1929 as the Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building, serving as a hub for the regional wholesale produce industry for more than 40 years. Fine Wine & Good Spirits was the first store to open up there in 2020 after a massive revitalization project.