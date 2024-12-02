Vet clinic opens in Pittsburgh's Strip District as neighborhood grows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More people are moving into Pittsburgh's Strip District, and they're bringing their four-legged friends with them. Now there's a veterinary clinic to get the neighborhood's pets the care they need.

PetVet365 cut the ribbon on its new location Monday at the Strip District Terminal.

Once a booming produce distribution hub, Pittsburgh's Strip District is becoming more residential. According to a report from the Strip District Neighbors, the area's residential population has increased over 300% since 2015, and with continued development, it could double again within the next 2 to 3 years.

With more people comes more pets, and PetVet365 says it's filling a critical pet care gap in the Strip District.

The new location at The Terminal boasts state-of-the-art facilities and while it's mostly a general practice facility, there are also urgent and advanced care services available too. The clinic says it's the first "Fear Free"-certified facility in Western Pennsylvania, which means they try to relieve fear and anxiety with comfortable exam rooms and plenty of treats.

"They don't want all the pokes and prods that often go hand in hand with health care. But if we can distract them with some really good whipped cream or a little cheese lick mat, something like that oftentimes does the trick to keep them distracted while we're doing what needs to get done to make sure they stay health," said Dr. Emily Morse, a Pittsburgh native and franchise co-owner.

The Strip District Terminal opened in 1929 as the Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building, serving as a hub for the regional wholesale produce industry for more than 40 years. After a revitalization project, it now hosts businesses like mini golf, a plant shop, a bookstore and several eateries.