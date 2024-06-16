Separate motorcycle crashes in Washington County send 2 people to hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two separate motorcycle crashes sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night in Washington County.
The first happened on Henderson Avenue in Chartiers Township just before 7 p.m.
Emergency personnel said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time, and they were flown to a local hospital for treatment.
The second accident happened about an hour later on Woodland Avenue near Mount Pleasant.
First responders got reports about a motorcyclist hitting a deer.
The driver in this incident was taken to a hospital for injuries to their arms and legs.