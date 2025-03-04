Law enforcement and school officials offer words of caution as high school seniors play "Senior Assassin"

Police are once again warning about a game that students are playing called "Assassin," and they want people to know that they may see teenagers running around with toy guns.

Last month, an off-duty law enforcement officer in Jacksonville shot a high school senior in the arm and it turned out the student was simply playing the game.

So, what exactly is this game? Kids work in teams to eliminate other players by squirting them with water guns and it's usually played at night.

It's happening right now in several local communities, including Bethel Park, and police have said they want kids to have fun but also to be safe while doing so.

The game is also often called "Senior Assassin" and students are assigned a target. They then must "eliminate" the target with a water gun or a Nerf gun - it's been played for years with prizes on the line, but it can be concerning for local communities and police forces.

The Bethel Park Police Department, along with Center Township police, have posted warnings to social media, warning the public that these games are underway and saying if students participate, they are encouraged to use immediately identifiable toys and for the public to be aware.

"What the police would like to see is no game where there are guns or the word assassin," said Castle Shannon Police Department Chief Ken Truver. "If they're using a squirt gun and it's a high-visibility color, it's got a bright orange tip, and it's easily recognizable as a toy, that's where I think it's probably OK."

Senior assassin is not a school-related activity and it's banned on school grounds at Bethel Park.

"We want students to be safe and access their learning here with limited distractions so we have made it clear through our correspondences that it's not permitted on school campus, on school grounds or school activities," said Bethel Park High School Principal Joseph Villani. "Unfortunately, as seen in the country and different areas, sometimes when this game goes on or gets to the later rounds of the games, kids take it to different levels, and that is the ultimate concern of the school."

For local officials, the main priority is safety, especially since the game can take place in public spaces such as neighborhoods or shopping plazas.

"They don't want to sneak up on houses or go in a house or a vehicle, so if they could find an area to do this where it's safe, keeping in mind if they're doing it in a neighborhood, someone will certainly call the police and if they see them, [they'll tell them] to come out from wherever you're hiding," said Chief Truver.

While the public should be aware that students may be playing this game, law enforcement still says you should give 911 a call if you see suspicious activity.