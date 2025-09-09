Watch CBS News
Local News

Seneca Valley community members concerned about cost of proposed school renovations

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Community members in the Seneca Valley School District are speaking out against proposed renovation plans for the district's intermediate school.

The district says it weighed five options for renovations at the intermediate school and their top choice includes a partial building renovation, additions, and a connection to the senior high school.

The renovation plans cost could come at a cost of more than $165 million.

District leaders say they're considering an 11 mill tax increase over the next two years.

Members of the community had a chance to share their concerns at a public hearing on Monday evening.

"Taxpayers have been footing the bill for years," one person said. "Adding to that school, this school, then this other school. You keep adding. It's never ending."

"You have to look at the people that are in this town that are on a fixed income," another person said. "There's gotta be other options than spending that much money."

No decision was made on Monday night regarding the proposed renovation plans. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue