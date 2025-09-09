Seneca Valley community members concerned about cost of proposed school renovations

Community members in the Seneca Valley School District are speaking out against proposed renovation plans for the district's intermediate school.

The district says it weighed five options for renovations at the intermediate school and their top choice includes a partial building renovation, additions, and a connection to the senior high school.

The renovation plans cost could come at a cost of more than $165 million.

District leaders say they're considering an 11 mill tax increase over the next two years.

Members of the community had a chance to share their concerns at a public hearing on Monday evening.

"Taxpayers have been footing the bill for years," one person said. "Adding to that school, this school, then this other school. You keep adding. It's never ending."

"You have to look at the people that are in this town that are on a fixed income," another person said. "There's gotta be other options than spending that much money."

No decision was made on Monday night regarding the proposed renovation plans.