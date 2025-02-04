SEIU healthcare workers at UPMC Washington Hospital vote to authorize strike

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- SEIU healthcare employees at UPMC Washington Hospital have voted by 97% to authorize a strike.

SEIU union chapter president and EKG technician Melissa Duran told KDKA-TV last week that a strike was possible if the union and UPMC could not agree on a contract for 300 hospital employees.

"They're pushing us to our limits. They're going to see how strong we are as a union. They're going to see how strong and hard we're going to push just as much as they are," Duran said.

The union's contract expired on Jan. 31.

The union says that since UPMC took over Washington Healthcare last June, it has failed to live up to its promise to invest in the system and its latest proposals include deep cuts and raises that don't keep up with inflation while union members say UPMC executives increased their own compensation by 47% in one year.

"When I first started at Washington, people used to line up at the door to work there. Now there's just a revolving door. In my department, we've had an open position for almost three years that we simply can't fill," said Chuck Steadman, a control engineer at the hospital. "Washington has so many problems with recruitment and retention because the pay is too low for the cost of living. UPMC executives need to start fulfilling their promises by investing in Washington Hospital's workers, families and patients."

A UPMC Washington spokesperson issued a brief statement on Tuesday morning regarding the strike authorization vote.

"In the event of a work stoppage, UPMC Washington is well-prepared to care for its patients."

The authorization does not mean a strike has been called. Two more negotiation sessions are set for Tuesday and Thursday.