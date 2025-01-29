SEIU healthcare workers at UPMC Washington Hospital prepared to strike for better wages

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- SEIU healthcare employees at UPMC Washington Hospital say a strike is looming.

With just two days left to negotiate a new contract for 300 hospital employees, workers remain hopeful an agreement can be reached, but they say they're prepared to strike for better wages.

"If that's what it comes to, then that's where we're headed," said SEIU union chapter president and EKG technician Melissa Duran.

Washington Health workers are calling on UPMC to keep their promises to invest in the hospital, but negotiations thus far have only generated a proposed 1% raise, which would mean around 16 to 25 cents more per hour.

Duran calls it unacceptable and says it doesn't address the increased cost of living.

"I have kids I have to take care of. I have a mortgage I have to pay just like anybody else in there. If the economy keeps going the way it is, it's not going to work with the 1%," Duran said.

When UPMC merged with Washington Hospital in June, they committed to investing at least $300 million over 10 years to enhance and upgrade its facilities in Washington and at UPMC Greene.

Instead, Duran cites increased out-of-pocket costs for one insurance plan, the end of overtime, and the elimination of a pay scale that rewards years of service.

"They're pushing us to our limits. They're going to see how strong we are as a union. They're going to see how strong and hard we're going to push just as much as they are," Duran said.

Duran says her union is dedicated to caring for their patients, their No. 1 priority, but they're ready to strike if a fair agreement isn't made.

Those workers have vital jobs that keep the hospital running, including technicians, maintenance workers, dietary aids, and cooks.

"We hope it doesn't have to go that far. We'd like to have this resolved in the next two days."

If an agreement isn't made by Friday, the union will hold a strike vote on Feb. 3.

KDKA-TV reached out to UPMC for comment but has yet to hear back.