SEIU Healthcare PA, hospital workers call for more investment in safety after violent attack at UPMC Altoona

After a UPMC Altoona nurse was seriously injured in a violent attack earlier this month, nurses and hospital workers, along with SEIU Healthcare PA, have launched a petition calling on UPMC and other healthcare providers to invest in staff safety and security.

Emergency room nurse Travis Dunn was found lying on the floor unconscious after he was attacked and hit in the head by Bradley Lloyd.

Lloyd is now facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Now, healthcare workers across the commonwealth are demanding that UPMC and other providers do more to make sure nurses and staff are kept safe from potential future attacks.

"I've worked in that same ER for many years, with the same unpredictable conditions and challenges as Travis, so this really hit home for me," said Kevin Clark, who has worked at UPMC Altoona for almost 15 years. "I became a Registered Nurse because I wanted to make a difference in my community and take care of people when they are most vulnerable. The patient population in our area continues to grow, and our patients often require extensive, in-depth services. However, we have been continuously battling challenges regarding inadequate staffing – a problem that makes it difficult to deliver comprehensive care."

The petition calls for healthcare systems to adopt and enforce comprehensive violence prevention plans, ensure safe staffing levels so that workers are not left alone in dangerous situations, require de-escalation training for every employee, and take other measures to keep nurses and staff safe.

UPMC Altoona nurse recovering at home after attack

Days after Dunn was attacked, he was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Still, after he was released, his coworkers have said they have been calling for changes for a long time.

"We've been saying for a long time, you know, if things don't change here, somebody's going to get seriously hurt, and that has happened now," said Jaime Balsamo, a registered nurse at UPMC Altoona.

Ultimately, Dunn suffered a cracked skull, brain bleed, and broken tooth as a result of the attack.

UPMC Altoona President Mike Corso expressed his support, saying that Dunn is receiving all available workers' compensation benefits, and will not have to have to pay any other expenses.

"We stand firmly with Travis and his loved ones," Corso said. "His health, recovery, and well-being are our highest priorities."

Bradley Lloyd, the man charged in the violent attack, is being held in the Blair County Prison.