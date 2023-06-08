Seen On KDKA: June 4-10

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

VFW South Side Hosting Blood Drive 

On Monday, the VFW on the South Side will host a blood drive in conjunction with State Rep. Jessica Behman and Western PA Chevy Dealers. The drive will help with a national shortage that impacts our area. Those who donate will be entered to win several prizes, including a Gateway Clipper fireworks cruise, a stay a Nemacolin, and more. 

You can sign up right here

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh 2023 State of Black Pittsburgh & Youth ChangeMakers Conference

As seen on Intersections this week, registration is open for the 2023 State of Black Pittsburgh & Youth ChangeMakers Conference. 

That can be found right here

