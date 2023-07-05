Seen On KDKA: July 3-9

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Gluten-Free Waffle Recall

Van's International Foods is recalling its gluten-free original waffles due to undeclared wheat and those with an allergy or sensitivity could have potential life-threatening reactions. 

For more on the recall head to the FDA website at this link. 

belVita Breakfast Sandwich Recall

Two varieties of belVita breakfast sandwiches are under a recall, including the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar, due to a possible peanut contamination. 

All of the impacted products have a best-by date of February 25, 2024. 

Details on the recall can be found on the FDA website.  

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:23 AM

