Second suspect pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of IUP student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A second suspect has pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing for the 2020 murder of an IUP student.

Isaiah Moore pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Jaedyn Wright at the Carriage House Apartments near IUP's campus.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced in late November.

Last month, a jury found Terrion Gates guilty in the case.

Authorities said the 20-year-old from Rankin was killed at the Carriage House Apartments near IUP's campus in October 2020 during a drug deal gone wrong.

Investigators say they believe that the four suspects were attempting to "acquire" marijuana from Wright, which led to his death. All four individuals were accused of fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, located in Indiana County, had more than 9,000 students enrolled in the fall of 2023.