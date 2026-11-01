Police investigating second stabbing in as many nights on Pittsburgh's South Side

A man is in critical condition after another stabbing on Pittsburgh's South Side.

On Saturday night, police were called to a reported stabbing on South 13th Street near the intersection with Fieger Street.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it happened around 11:30 on Saturday night, and the victim was found stabbed in the neck and had to be taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

It's the second stabbing in as many nights on the South Side.

Stabbing outside of a Pittsburgh bar known to have problems

On Friday night, just before midnight, police were called to a stabbing where a victim had been reported to have been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was found near the intersection of South 14th and East Carson streets. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after receiving aid at the scene.

Police said that preliminary information showed a fight broke out inside the bar Capo's, and they found evidence of the stabbing inside the bar.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing.

Public leaders call for closure of Capo's in Pittsburgh

Multiple South Side organizations, officials, and leaders issued an open letter demanding the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office seek a court-ordered closure of the bar, citing repeated safety issues and violations.

The letter was signed by the South Side Community Council, Pittsburgh City Councilman Bob Charland, the South Side Chamber of Commerce, and others.

They said the latest stabbing showed that past efforts to address the issues at Capo's have failed.

Earlier this year, the DA's office challenged Capo's liquor license after an alleged rape involving a patron.