Pittsburgh community leaders call for closure of South Side bar following stabbing

Community leaders are calling for the closure of Capo's, a bar in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood, following a stabbing that left a person in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police responded just before midnight Friday near the intersection of South 14th and East Carson streets, finding a victim with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived, and the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information indicates a fight broke out inside Capo's. Officers found evidence of the incident inside the establishment and evacuated the premises to secure the scene.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Community leaders call for bar's closure in open letter

Several South Side organizations and officials issued an open letter Saturday calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to seek a court-ordered closure of Capo's, citing what they described as repeated safety issues and violations of an existing consent agreement.

The letter, signed by several community organizations including the South Side Community Council, Pittsburgh City Councilman Bob Charland, the South Side Chamber of Commerce and others, said the latest incident shows that previous efforts to address problems at the bar have failed, adding that Capo's violated at least three provisions of its consent agreement by allowing weapons inside the business.

The letter calls on the district attorney's office to return to court through an existing nuisance proceeding under Section 611 and close the bar.

Capo's previously faced liquor license challenge from DA

In August, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced efforts to challenge Capo's liquor license following an alleged rape involving a patron who authorities said had been visibly intoxicated when she left the establishment.

Zappala also cited multiple fights at the bar dating to 2025 as contributing to problems in the neighborhood.

Councilman Charland previously called for the bar to close, saying earlier attempts to work with the business had not resulted in meaningful change.

In the letter, leaders acknowledged the potential economic consequences of closing the business but argued that continued violence "discourages people from visiting the South Side, costs neighboring businesses customers, and undermines the district's future."

"Residents deserve safe streets. Patrons deserve to enter a business without facing violence," the letter said.