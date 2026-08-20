Pittsburgh bar faces liquor license challenge after alleged rape involving patron

After police said a woman was raped on Pittsburgh's South Side, city leaders and the district attorney are taking action against a bar accused of overserving the victim. They want steps taken to ensure people stay safe.

Capo's is taking heat from Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. He said bouncers let out a woman who was visibly intoxicated and took no steps to ensure her safety.

"She is let out of that establishment by security. They don't take care of her. She winds up in the hands of a rapist," Zappala said.

He says it's not the first time there have been issues at this bar.

Since 2025, the district attorney said there have been multiple fights at the establishment, causing problems for the neighborhood. That's why he is petitioning to take their liquor license.

"We're not playing around with these guys anymore," Zappala said.

"This is a bar that, as far as I understand, anything goes. There's drug use. There's overserving," Pittsburgh City Councilman Bob Charland said.

According to Charland, the city has tried to work with them, and nothing has changed.

Charland is looking to the district attorney to use his power to close the bar, which he has described as the worst bar on East Carson Street. He added that the city has no power to close a bar.

"I would say it's the worst bar in the city," Charland said.

According to the councilman, since June 20, arrests have been down 57%, and firearm recoveries have been down more than 90% on the South Side.

He said bars like Capo's are not serving the community well.

Zappala said he plans to have the petition written in the next few days and plans to talk with Mayor Corey O'Connor before it is filed.

"I do know the attorney. The attorney is a pretty reasonable guy. Hopefully, we will get some things understood. If they are going to continue to operate, they can't operate the way they're operating," Zappala said about trying to work with Capo's.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Capo's about the situation but has not yet received a response.