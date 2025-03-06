Watch CBS News
Weather

Seasonal weather for the weekend after a large temperature dip over the past day

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/6)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/6) 03:14

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: Afternoon temperatures will be a good 30 degrees colder today than they were yesterday.

After a storm chance on Wednesday that was mainly a whimper and not by any means a roar, temperatures have snapped back to a more "seasonal" feeling today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 45 degrees, and the average low comes in at 27 degrees. That puts the average temperature for the day at 36 degrees. On Wednesday we hit 66 degrees for a high, with a low of just 38 degrees. Our daily average temperature was 52 degrees. Well that's impressive. On Thursday we will see temperatures snapping back, as high temperatures for the day have already more than likely been hit at 38 degrees. Our daily low will likely be around 30 degrees with our daily average, just a degree or two away from normal for the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 30s on Thursday.

pittsburghareaforecast306.png
The Pittsburgh area forecast: March 6, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

While temperatures return to being close to average, Thursday will not be your average Pennsylvania weather day at all. There are wind advisories posted for communities east of the Laurel Highlands on Thursday. I have Pittsburgh winds coming in out of the west at 12mph-22mph. We could see winds gusting to as strong as 35mph.

Snow showers will also be around with the heaviest snow happening in the morning. Road conditions should be pretty good even with snow falling due to road temperatures being well above 32 degrees. The grass may turn white with Thursday's snowfall.

fawheadlines306.png
First Alert Weather headlines: March 6, 2025.  KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we remain seasonal through Sunday with a spring preview beginning on Monday. Monday highs should hit the mid-50s. Temperatures should remain well above average for the rest of the week next week.

7dayforecast306.png
The 7-Day Forecast: March 6, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.