Seasonal weather for the weekend after a large temperature dip over the past day

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: Afternoon temperatures will be a good 30 degrees colder today than they were yesterday.

After a storm chance on Wednesday that was mainly a whimper and not by any means a roar, temperatures have snapped back to a more "seasonal" feeling today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 45 degrees, and the average low comes in at 27 degrees. That puts the average temperature for the day at 36 degrees. On Wednesday we hit 66 degrees for a high, with a low of just 38 degrees. Our daily average temperature was 52 degrees. Well that's impressive. On Thursday we will see temperatures snapping back, as high temperatures for the day have already more than likely been hit at 38 degrees. Our daily low will likely be around 30 degrees with our daily average, just a degree or two away from normal for the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 30s on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh area forecast: March 6, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

While temperatures return to being close to average, Thursday will not be your average Pennsylvania weather day at all. There are wind advisories posted for communities east of the Laurel Highlands on Thursday. I have Pittsburgh winds coming in out of the west at 12mph-22mph. We could see winds gusting to as strong as 35mph.

Snow showers will also be around with the heaviest snow happening in the morning. Road conditions should be pretty good even with snow falling due to road temperatures being well above 32 degrees. The grass may turn white with Thursday's snowfall.

First Alert Weather headlines: March 6, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we remain seasonal through Sunday with a spring preview beginning on Monday. Monday highs should hit the mid-50s. Temperatures should remain well above average for the rest of the week next week.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 6, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

