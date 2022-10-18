Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A manhunt is underway after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold on Monday.

Surveillance video captured the shooting along Kenneth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

An officer on patrol in the area heard the shots.

Police say four people fled the scene, leading to a chase.

Two are now in custody and at least one gun has been recovered.