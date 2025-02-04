Sean Parnell picked to serve as chief Pentagon spokesperson in Trump administration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pennsylvania congressional candidate and combat veteran Sean Parnell has been picked to serve as the chief Pentagon spokesperson for the Trump administration.

President Trump announced the new role at the Pentagon for Parnell on his Truth Social page Monday evening.

In the announcement, Trump called Parnell a great American patriot and a fearless combat veteran and said that Parnell was instrumental in helping pass the MISSION Act during his first term in office.

Parnell said on social media that he accepts the position with great humility and thanked Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for the opportunity.

Hegseth said in a congratulatory message on social media that Parnell exudes courageous leadership and selfless service.

In addition to chief Pentagon spokesperson, Parnell also will serve as Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

Parnell's political history in Pennsylvania

Prior to his being appointed to serve in the Trump administration, Parnell ran for office on several occasions in Pennsylvania.

Parnell was endorsed by Trump for a U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, but withdrew from the campaign after losing a court fight over custody of several of his children in 2021.

In 2020, Parnell was defeated by Connor Lamb in a close race for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Pennsylvania's 17th district.