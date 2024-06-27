"Sea to Sea in a Model T Tour" makes it to California after breaking down in Greensburg

SAN FRANCISCO (KDKA) - An engine failure was nothing but a proverbial speed bump for the Sea to Sea in a Model T Tour.

A few weeks ago, the Ten Millionth Model T Ford, which was driving across the United States from New York to San Francisco on the old Lincoln Highway set to pass through our area when it had a full breakdown and engine failure in Greensburg.

"We had been invited to a reception by the Rotary Club in Greensburg and we had driven the car over there for them and on the way back to our hotel room the car was making some pretty strange noises," Mike Vaughn the main driver told KDKA when the car broke down. "So we said we would just get up early in the morning and see what's going on with the car. So we got up about 6 o'clock this morning and started taking some parts off and found our problem with the connecting rods."

However, with the help of some Model T enthusiasts, the car was repaired and back on its journey while only losing just a few days of travel.

The tour made several stops across the U.S. and the crew met with hundreds of people along the Lincoln Highway.

Now, after making its journey across the country they'll head back to Nebraska where the Model T will be on permanent display at the Museum of American Speed.

You can check out a whole bunch of pictures and stops on their Facebook page at this link.