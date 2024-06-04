100-year-old Model T making cross country drive hits big speed bump in Greensburg

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sea to Sea in a Model T is an epic road trip that is being undertaken by volunteers from the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The idea: take a 100-year-old Model T and drive it from coast to coast -- New York to San Francisco along the old Lincoln Highway -- to pay homage to the 10 millionth Model T Ford that did this exact trip back in 1924.

Only problem is in 1924, the car was new, and today it is 100 years old, and old cars tend to break down.

"Well last night we were in Greensburg," explained Mike Vaughn, the main driver for the Sea to Sea crew. "We had been invited to a reception by the rotary club in Greensburg and we had driven the car over there for them and on the way back to our hotel room the car was making some pretty strange noises. So we said we would just get up early in the morning and see what's going on with the car. So we got up about 6 o'clock this morning and started taking some parts off and found our problem with the connecting rods."

(Photo: KDKA)

The Sea to Sea crew called a local Model T Ford Club of America member in nearby Jeannette and worked on the car at his garage for hours on Tuesday. But finally, the decision was made to just trailer the car and take it back to Nebraska for a full engine repair. But Vaughn and his crew have vowed to return to Greensburg next week and start their cross-country voyage again.

"For us it's part of the adventure," Vaughn said. "It's a little bit of a letdown I suppose but it's all part of the adventure, and to me it's all in fun. And the same for the failure of the engine here. It's all part of the adventure. We will just fix it and move on."

They hope to have the Model T up and running in about eight days, after which time the journey will once again commence from Westmoreland County all the way out to San Francisco. If you would like more information or if you would like to donate to Sea to Sea in a Model T, click here.