Fire in Scottdale heavily damages home with hair salon

A home with a salon inside was heavily damaged by a large fire in Westmoreland County on Monday afternoon.

It was a tough blaze to put out and a sad sight for people in the community.

Flames and smoke were shooting from a three-story Queen Anne Victorian home and hair salon on Loucks Avenue in Scottdale.

Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Wendell said three to four people were inside when the fire started, but made it out safely thanks to neighbors.

"They did operate a beauty salon on the first division, which they were inside, from my knowledge, working at the time. I had heard reports that neighbors were knocking on the door to alert them of the fire, [and] bring them out of the front of the structure. The fire was all to the rear," Wendell said.

He said they established two water supplies and had to bring in outside units to help because volunteers are usually at work in the afternoon.

The fire quickly spread to all three floors and the attic. He also said the style of the home made it easier for the flames to spread.

"They are very old, very large, and balloon-frame structures, so it's very important that we get in there as fast as we can to get the fire knocked down. If not, it's going to run the walls and go from the basement to the attic," Wendell said.

The state police fire marshal was called out to look at the damage.

"It seems the majority was to the rear and the back of the structure. At this time, no 100% cause, but it's being ruled accidental," he said.

Chief Wendell said photos taken inside the home show that closed doors saved lives.

"There were certain rooms throughout the structure that were not really damaged by fire because the doors were shut, so if there's one thing we could take away from this, is keep your doors shut, whether you're home or not, shut the door behind you. Seconds save lives," Wendell said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the salon to learn what their next steps are, but has not heard back.