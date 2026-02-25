School delays for the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, Feb. 25

A number of school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued two-hour delays for Wednesday because of early-morning winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for parts of western Pennsylvania, saying that snow showers could cause reduced visibility and slick roads.

"Ongoing snow showers could lead to slick spots on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, during the morning commute," the NWS said in their advisory.

A winter weather advisory was already in place for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties with possible snow accumulations expected in the range of two to four inches along with gusty winds.

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.