School delays for the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, Mar. 3

A number of school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued two-hour delays for Tuesday because of early-morning potential for freezing rain and winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for parts of western Pennsylvania, saying that pockets of light freezing rain could create a light glaze of ice, mainly on elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.

"Use caution if traveling this morning," the National Weather Service said in their advisory.

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.