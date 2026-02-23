Watch CBS News
Local News

School delays for the Pittsburgh area on Monday, Feb. 23

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A number of school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued two-hour delays for Monday due to winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties with the possibility of three to six inches of snow for the area through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is also in place for other parts of the regional with a possible snow accumulation of one to three inches of snow. 

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.  

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue