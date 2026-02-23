School delays for the Pittsburgh area on Monday, Feb. 23
A number of school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued two-hour delays for Monday due to winter weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties with the possibility of three to six inches of snow for the area through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory is also in place for other parts of the regional with a possible snow accumulation of one to three inches of snow.
You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.
Delays on this page are current as of