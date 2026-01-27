Watch CBS News
School closings and delays for Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, Jan. 28

By Madeline Bartos, Mary Ours

For the third day in a row, schools across the Pittsburgh area are issuing closings and delays because of the weather. 

A cold weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Windchills will be -5 to -10 degrees throughout Wednesday afternoon. 

It also comes with some bursts of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, with another 1 to 2 inches possible. 

Expect another advisory on Thursday morning. Extreme cold warnings are possible for Friday and Saturday, with actual low temperatures below zero.

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.   

