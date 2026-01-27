School closings and delays for Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, Jan. 28

For the third day in a row, schools across the Pittsburgh area are issuing closings and delays because of the weather.

A cold weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Windchills will be -5 to -10 degrees throughout Wednesday afternoon.

It also comes with some bursts of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, with another 1 to 2 inches possible.

Expect another advisory on Thursday morning. Extreme cold warnings are possible for Friday and Saturday, with actual low temperatures below zero.

