School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Thursday, Dec. 11

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens of schools and organizations in the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or adjusted plans for the day due to early-morning winter weather.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is among those with a 2-hour delay Thursday. 

The National Weather Service said that light lake-effect snow showers moving through western Pennsylvania can make for slick surfaces on roadways as early-morning temperatures have dropped into the 20s.

A full list of closings and delays is below. 

