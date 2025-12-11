School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Thursday, Dec. 11
Dozens of schools and organizations in the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or adjusted plans for the day due to early-morning winter weather.
Pittsburgh Public Schools is among those with a 2-hour delay Thursday.
The National Weather Service said that light lake-effect snow showers moving through western Pennsylvania can make for slick surfaces on roadways as early-morning temperatures have dropped into the 20s.
A full list of closings and delays is below.
