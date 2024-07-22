Scattered rain chance for the Pittsburgh area Monday with more showers potentially on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parts of the Pittsburgh area will see some decent rain including the chance to see a couple of slow-moving storms that could bring some decent rain totals Monday.

For most, the day is going to be mostly dry with a brief round of rain this afternoon.

For the morning hours, an isolated shower or two, and maybe even a weak thunderstorm, will be possible for places south of I-70. The radar as of 4 a.m. was showing a mid-level low-pressure area with the center of rotation located near Nashville.

Pockets of heavy rain are located near Columbia, KY with a couple of flash flood warnings being issued there.

Checking out NOAA's Excessive Rainfall Outlook for today shows parts of Somerset County, and all of Bedford County, shaded in the level one isolated risk area. This is where the rain chance is highest today.

There will be a chance for a flash flood warning being issued in the Laurels today with the peak chance for rain and storms being from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. this afternoon. If traveling the farther south and east you go the higher the risk for seeing scattered rain and storms that could lead to flash flooding.

For everyone else, it appears the storm chance for today would be very low. Expect just a brief round of rain in Pittsburgh to occur this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Skies will be overcast to mostly cloudy with variable winds that will be fairly light.

Yesterday's high in Pittsburgh hit 85 degrees and today's high should be close to that.

With the increased cloud cover along with the brief rain chance, I am going to go 84 degrees for Pittsburgh's high temperature today. Noon temperatures should be near 80 degrees. Out-the-door temperatures are mild with most in the 60s.

Looking ahead, no big ups and downs when it comes to temps this week.

I will keep in a scattered 40 percent chance for rain every day through Thursday. Those chances will be all over the place though, as it will be dependent on what happens the day before and where waves from old storms develop and move through.

The timing will certainly change. I keep highs in the mid-80s through Friday. Morning lows do spike on Wednesday and Thursday with humidity levels slightly higher. I have morning lows on those days in the upper 60s. Highs soar to near 90 degrees this weekend.