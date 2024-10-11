This is the scariest movie Pennsylvanians have seen, according to poll

What was the first scary movie you watched?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new poll found the scariest movie people in Pennsylvania said they have seen.

On Thursday, Likewise, an AI entertainment discovery app, published the results of its "What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?" poll across all 50 states, and the answers are frightening.

Pennsylvanians said the scariest movie they have seen is "Hereditary." The movie, released in 2018, is a mystery, horror and thriller film that stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, "When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited."

"Hereditary" was a 2019 Critics Choice Awards nominee for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie. It earned more than $87 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

In Ohio, the scariest movie is "It," the 2017 horror movie based on the 1986 novel by Stephen King. West Virginians said their scariest movie is "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a slasher film that follows Freddy Krueger as he terrorizes unsuspecting teenagers in their dreams and real life.

Likewise said it polled 7 million users to find the scariest movie for each state. According to its website, Likewise is "revolutionizing the way people get recommendations" for entertainment by using "innovative technology and real recommendations."

Top 5 scariest movies

According to Likewise's poll, these are the five scariest movies: