ScareHouse parent company files for bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The parent company of ScareHouse, which runs several popular haunted attractions around the Pittsburgh area, has filed for bankruptcy.

According to court documents, Undead Productions, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The haunted house won't be returning to the Pittsburgh Mills this year, but ScareHouse calls it a "hiatus" and says they're exploring options to bring their headliner attraction back in 2025.

"After several challenging years at the mall our cast, crew, and company remain committed to keeping ScareHouse alive and hope to come back stronger than ever in a future form and location," the ScareHouse said in a statement to KDKA-TV News on Friday.

At Bold Escape Rooms in the Strip District, ScareHouse will host a "secret vampire lair" and a serial killer-themed escape room. The Basement is also back in Etna "for a limited time only."

"The Basement features a series of intense, intimate and R-rated horrors that challenge the limits of fear for anyone 18 years or older and willing to sign our waiver," ScareHouse's website says.