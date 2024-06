Talk Pittsburgh producers take on The Scarehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fans of fright may be horrified to learn the ScareHouse will reportedly not be returning this year.

According to Pittsburgh Magazine, the co-owner announced the news in a private Facebook group of company employees.

The company is still looking for a new home after moving out of its Pittsburgh Mills location late last year.