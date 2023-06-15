Save A Life Today Pittsburgh asks community for help to continue mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When people need help, charities step in to provide assistance, but who helps charities?

When Mary Barbour-Williams, also known as "Sister Mary," moved her charity, Save A Life Today Pittsburgh, to Strathmore Avenue in Crafton Heights, she knew the need for her services would be huge.

"We're blessed to be here," she said. "But truly, we need the community's help."

She told KDKA-TV her food pantry served hundreds of people in the first week alone and currently feeds an average of 16 families each week.

Demand from the deserving people Barbour-Williams serves has exhausted her inventory. She said her people tell her that losing the additional pandemic assistance has hurt them, plus Save A Life Today Pittsburgh is the closest resource around for people in the community.

"Some of them are older people," she said. "Some of them don't have vehicles. We've actually been helping homeless people in this area."

This week, Barbour-Williams said services are being provided out of her own pocket and from a personal donation from Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith.



Anyone can donate to Save A Life Today Pittsburgh by visiting the center.