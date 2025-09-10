Savannah Bananas' Pittsburgh natives pen heartfelt thank you letter to their hometown

The Savannah Bananas have been taking the baseball world by storm, and earlier this summer, Pittsburgh was no exception.

On August 29 and 30, the dancing, acrobatic, fan-first show came to PNC Park and played Banana Ball in front of two sold-out crowds.

Suiting up for the Bananas were two Pittsburgh natives, Alex Ziegler and Ryan Cox, and people who bought tickets to the PNC Park games were surprised on Tuesday when handwritten letters hit their emails.

Ziegler and Cox both penned letters thanking their hometown for an unforgettable weekend.

"Truly honored to share PNC Park with my teammate, Ryan Cox, "The Glove Magician," who's also a hometown boy!" Ziegler wrote. "It was awesome because I got to spend most of the week with my parents at home. Seeing my family and nieces is always a pleasure."

One of the most memorable moments of the weekend at PNC Park was Cox's introduction. The Aliquippa native paid tribute to the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller.

The pre-taped introduction included Cox walking across the Clemente Bridge, down Fifth Avenue, past Frick Park Market, and down the iconic Frick Park blue slide - all culminating in Cox entering PNC Park through the outfield bullpen.

"His walk-up to Mac Miller gave me goosebumps," Ziegler wrote.

"I am just so thankful for the opportunity to play in my favorite park with the greatest fans in sports," Cox wrote. "You made our childhood dreams come true."

The first page of the letter from Alex Ziegler and Ryan Cox. Savannah Bananas

Not only did Cox pay tribute to Mac Miller in his walk-up, but he also put the Steelers logo in his hair as a tribute to his hometown.

If you missed either of the games at PNC Park, you can watch them back, in full, on the Savannah Bananas' YouTube channel right here.