Sausage and Peppers Sliders | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris and Katie are in the kitchen making sliders perfect for any tailgate party!

Sausage and Peppers Sliders

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

1-1/4 pounds sweet or spicy Italian sausage, casings removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 orange bell pepper, sliced

1 large shallot, sliced

1 clove garlic, sliced

8 ounces Marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)

8 slider buns or small potato rolls, split, lightly toasted if desired

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Form the sausage into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage patties and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.

Place the patties onto the bottom buns and top with some of the pepper mixture and a sprinkling of parsley. Top with the top buns and serve immediately.

Makes 8 sliders