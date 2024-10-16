Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Sausage and Peppers Sliders | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris and Katie are in the kitchen making sliders perfect for any tailgate party!

Sausage and Peppers Sliders

sausage-pepper-sliders-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/4 pounds sweet or spicy Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 orange bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 large shallot, sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced
  • 8 ounces Marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)
  • 8 slider buns or small potato rolls, split, lightly toasted if desired
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Form the sausage into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage patties and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.

Place the patties onto the bottom buns and top with some of the pepper mixture and a sprinkling of parsley. Top with the top buns and serve immediately.

Makes 8 sliders

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.