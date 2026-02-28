Saturday will feel like a spring day with higher temperatures and sunshine in Pittsburgh

As we wrap up February and begin meteorological Spring tomorrow, we are ending around 1 degree below normal, and our snow total this month was 8", bringing our season to a total of 45".

Today will feel like Spring once again with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 46° Mostly sunny

Noon: 54° Mostly sunny

3 p.m.: 57° Mostly sunny

6 p.m.: 53° Mostly sunny

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, we drop back near freezing with light flakes and a mix possible. Little to no accumulation is expected. Our highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s with sunshine, and we warm back up near normal to 40 Monday with quiet weather.

Tuesday, there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon), but it may be tough to see with rain expected through the day. Highs will warm up again in the upper 40s.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

A soggy end to the week is in store with highs in the 50s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday, and near 70 on Friday! While there will be dry time to enjoy, you're still going to need the umbrella, and it will be muddy!