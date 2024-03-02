Saturday morning starts off rainy but showers move out of Pittsburgh and warmth moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers wrap up early around 10 a.m. and then it stays mostly cloudy for the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs make it to the mid-50s with overnight lows in the 40s. The wind will be nice and calm.

Sunday will be gorgeous and feel like Spring with highs in the low to mid-60s and becoming sunny through the afternoon.

Temperature trend over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Monday and Tuesday are the warmest days of the week where we can see highs at or near 70 degrees and staying mostly sunny.

Rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs still well above normal but getting cooler back in the mid to upper 50s.

The above-normal temperatures stick around through mid-March!

7-day forecast: March 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

