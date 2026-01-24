Saturday morning forecast in Pittsburgh shows weekend snowstorm could bring up to 15 inches

We are continuing to closely monitor a large and impactful winter storm that is expected to affect the Pittsburgh area and much of Western Pennsylvania, and while there is still some uncertainty with exact totals and storm details, confidence continues to increase that this will be a significant snow-producing system for our region.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place through noon on Monday. KDKA Weather Center

How much snow will Pittsburgh get this weekend?

Current forecast guidance suggests that much of the Pittsburgh metro area and locations north have the potential to receive widespread heavy snow, with snowfall totals potentially reaching the 10 to 15" range if the storm tracks as currently expected.

Expected snow totals through Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

Areas south of Pittsburgh remain a bit more complicated, as warmer air aloft could introduce periods of mixing with sleet or rain at times, which may reduce snow totals somewhat; however, even with some mixing, several inches of snow are still likely and totals in the 8 to 12 inch range remain possible in those southern locations depending on how long the mixed precipitation lasts. There could even be a little bit of dry air that wins over lowering totals for some areas south and east of Pittsburgh.

This storm will also have the potential for periods of heavy snowfall rates, which can quickly lead to deteriorating road conditions, reduced visibility, and difficult travel, especially during the heaviest bands of snow. Wind gusts will be at 20-30 mph, and wind chills in the single digits and below zero.

Temperatures with the windchill on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Small changes in the storm track, temperature profile, or timing could shift where the heaviest snow sets up, so it's important not to focus too heavily on exact numbers at this point, as those details will continue to be refined.

When will the snow start falling in Pittsburgh?

Now is a good time to begin preparing for possible travel disruptions, delays, and hazardous conditions, while continuing to check for updated forecasts over the next 24 to 48 hours as we gain better clarity on timing, snowfall intensity, and overall impacts. I'll continue to watch the latest data closely and provide updates as confidence continues to improve.

Snow accumulation through 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night KDKA Weather Center

Our temperatures are expected to stay in the teens for our highs and lows below zero and single digits throughout the rest of the month, so the snow isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

7-day forecast: January 24, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

