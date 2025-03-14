SAT technical issue impacts thousands of test takers

A technical issue impacted thousands of students taking the SAT last weekend, the College Board, which administers the test, said.

The College Board said more than 268,000 students took the SAT during the weekend of March 8-9. An issue automatically submitted some students' tests before their time was up, impacting more than 8,800 international and 1,200 domestic test takers.

Several thousands of other students in the Americas may have also lost testing time if they were asked to reboot their devices to try and prevent the auto-submit error.

At least one district in the Pittsburgh area, the Knoch School District, sent a letter to students and families notifying them of the issue.

"We deeply and sincerely apologize to the students who were not able to complete their tests, or had their test time interrupted, for the difficulty and frustration this has caused them and their families," the College Board said in a statement posted on its website.

What should students impacted by the SAT glitch do?

The College Board said students whose tests were automatically submitted will get a refund and a voucher for a future test. Students can decide whether to keep their scores or cancel them and take a makeup on March 22. The College Board also says it won't submit the March 8 test scores unless students ask.

Students who believe they were impacted by having to reboot their devices mid-test are asked to contact customer service online or by calling 866-756-7346 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

"We are communicating with the higher education institutions and scholarship organizations where students have requested to send their scores from the March 8 exam so they understand the issue and hold students harmless. We are highly confident that our members will provide flexibility around any deadlines, as they have in the past," the College Board said.