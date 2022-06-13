Sarah Heinz House education program director facing sex crime charges

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A program director at the Sarah Heinz House has been arrested and is facing child sex crime charges.

According to the Post-Gazette, Nicholas Gindele faces several charges alleged to have involved a 6-year-old boy.

The alleged victim is a child that Gindele is said to have babysat.

Gindele is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

