Sankey Rec Center partially collapses in New Castle

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Partial building collapse in New Castle
Partial building collapse in New Castle 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parts of the roof and walls of the Sankey Rec Center in New Castle collapsed this morning.

Some bricks fell onto the sidewalk, but thankfully no one was inside when it happened, and no injuries were reported.

The City Rescue Mission uses the center, offering recreational and educational activities for kids and teens.

The New Castle Fire Department said a previous water leak may have contributed to the collapse. Right now, West Grant Street is closed between North Shenango and North Beaver.

There's no word on how long repairs could take.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 7:56 PM

