Sandcastle implementing chaperone policy for kids 15 and under

Sandcastle is implementing a chaperone policy, requiring kids 15 and under to be accompanied by an adult this summer.

Starting Friday, guests will have to provide ID to prove they are at least 16 years old, or else they'll have to be chaperoned by someone 21 years or older. Each chaperone can accompany up to six guests ages 15 and under.

It's the same rules at Kennywood, which expanded its chaperone policy earlier this summer. The sister parks are owned by the same company, Herschend Family Entertainment.

"As the General Manager of both Sandcastle and Kennywood, I've had the opportunity to see firsthand the positive impact this policy has had at Kennywood this summer," general manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a statement. "We've heard from many guests who appreciate the welcoming atmosphere it has helped reinforce, and that feedback gave us confidence to introduce the same policy at Sandcastle."

Chaperones have to stay in the park the entire visit, though they don't have to be with the kids the entire time. Kids have to be able to contact their chaperone at all times, and their chaperone has to be available the whole time, Sandcastle says.

While Sandcastle hasn't reported any problems this season, the Pittsburgh area has been contending with so-called "teen takeovers" this summer. Police have had to break up large groups of teenagers twice in East Liberty recently, and Pittsburgh's newly renovated Market Square had to implement a chaperone policy after a large fight.