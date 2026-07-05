Police called to clear large crowd in East Liberty late on Saturday night

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that police had to break up a large group of juveniles in East Liberty on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

According to public safety, around midnight, police were called to the 5900 block of Penn Avenue for reports of a large group of kids fighting and attempting to access what they called "an event space."

A group of about 150 juveniles ignored dispersal orders from Pittsburgh Police in East Liberty tonight, with some throwing fireworks at eachother and police vehicles, per Pittsburgh Public Safety.



1 man was arrested. A juvenile male was also detained and hospitalized. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WXtn92r9N8 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) July 5, 2026

Officers on the scene said the crowd was approximately 150 kids, and they gave them multiple orders to disperse. They said the orders were ignored, and the kids allegedly began throwing fireworks at one another and at nearby police vehicles.

This led to more police being called to the scene to help clear the crowd, as well as closing Penn Avenue to traffic.

Police said the scene was cleared and the crowd dispersed around 1 a.m., and Penn Avenue was reopened by 1:15 a.m.

One adult was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, but no charges have been announced.

One kid was detained and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Once they are cleared, they will be released to their parents and cited, according to public safety.

No one else was injured in the incident.