Kennywood to implement new all-day chaperone policy

Kennywood is tightening up its chaperone policy for the summer, soon requiring all kids 15 years and under to be accompanied by a supervising adult 21 or older.

Kennywood general manager Ricky Spicuzza announced the change on Monday after two straight Saturdays of expanding its chaperone policy in response to rumors of a possible "unauthorized gathering."

Before, Kennywood required anyone 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m. The past two Saturdays, that requirement was in place all day.

What is Kennywood's new chaperone policy?

Kennywood is lowering the age of kids required to be chaperoned to 15 and requiring that they be supervised all day. The park says it wants to enhance existing security measures and create a "more consistent guest experience."

Each adult can accompany up to six kids and must complete a chaperone registration form, Kennywood says. The chaperone has to remain in the park the entire time, and kids have to be able to get in contact with them, though the adult doesn't need to accompany the entire party for the entire time.

The policy doesn't apply to school picnics or district days, nor to organized and ticketed groups like churches, summer camps and sports teams.

Anyone 15 or younger found to be inside the park without a qualifying chaperone will be subject to removal, Kennywood says.

This policy is in effect from June 12 to Sept. 7 and will change for Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.

"Like most of you, I grew up with memories made right here at the park, and I want today's families to create those same memories for years to come," Spicuzza said. "This policy is part of our ongoing commitment to preserving the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that has defined Kennywood for nearly 130 years."