Several people shot near Seattle's Space Needle, police say

Several people were shot near Seattle's Space Needle on Sunday night, police said.

"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center," the Seattle Police Department said on X, telling people to "Please avoid the area."

Police did not provide further information on the number of victims, the extent of their injuries or if any suspects were in custody.

The Seattle Center is a popular tourist location that includes the iconic Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena, home of the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm. The Bite of Seattle food festival was being held in the area Sunday night when the shooting took place.

CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reporter Heather Bosch said she saw at least one person receiving CPR.

Witnesses told KIRO they heard multiple shots before running away.

"At first, thought there were fireworks, and then everybody flooded and ran past us," Nick Bate told the station.

Leanne Coles told KIRO, "Everybody started running, and so we just ran too, and we ran through the garden and we ducked and we decided to keep running with the crowd until we got- I looked up for the Space Needle to try to keep track of where we were. It was really scary."