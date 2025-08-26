Salem's Market agrees to sell closed grocery store to Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh

Since Salem's Market shut down in February in the Hill District, the building on Centre Avenue has remained unused.

The closure created a food desert once again in the neighborhood, but that may change after Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh signed an agreement to purchase the property.

Leonard Coleman and his neighbors have gotten used to not having a grocery store in the Hill, and needing to travel, sometimes a half an hour to-and-from to pick up their necessities.

"Every neighborhood needs a supermarket. We have nowhere else. I'm talking about absolutely, nowhere else to go," Coleman said. "If you shop big, you've got to catch a jitney home."

Earlier this year, Salem's Market closed after one year in business, filling the void missing since 2019, when the Shop 'n Save went out after six years in the same spot.

Like Coleman, it was a disappointment for Pamela Hailey, who also lives in the neighborhood.

"When we heard that they were closing, it was like, 'Oh, wow. What are we going to do now?'" Hailey said.

Salem's said in a statement that they "faced operational and financial challenges that made it difficult to sustain the store."

Now, the company is doing what it calls "[transitioning] the store to a local partner better positioned to carry it forward" after coming to a sales agreement in June with Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh.

Pastor Brian James Edmonds announced the news to his congregation during morning services on Aug. 17.

"We are entering into multimillion-dollar negotiations to acquire that store," Pastor Edmonds told his church.

He shared that they want to place a new grocer in the space and fill another 6,000 square feet there with other retailers and community services.

"I believe that this land is for us," Pastor Edmonds said.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, which helped to fund the opening of Salem's, told KDKA-TV that they're aware of the agreement and "will continue to be engaged with both parties."

Right now, no one is releasing any financing details.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Pastor Edmonds said the church "seeks to build upon the foundations laid by [Salem's] and many others to ensure access, affordability, and empowerment to every Hill District resident."

Those living in the Hill District are just trying to remain hopeful that things will work out.

"Maybe this time, we'll see," Coleman said.

It's unclear how quickly a store could get back up and running.