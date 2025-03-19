Salade Nicoise | Cooking with Rania

We're back in the kitchen with Rania whipping up a French dish: salad nicoise.

Salade Nicoise

Dressing:

¾ cup olive oil

¼ cup Balsamic vinegar (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

Mixed field greens

4 medium red new potatoes - cooked and cut into halves

2 cups crisp cooked French green beans

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1 pint grape tomatoes

4 hard cooked eggs - cut into halves

¼ cup capers – rinsed and drained

12 anchovy fillets – left whole

1 pound Ahi tuna – sushi grade

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil for searing the tuna

Directions:

Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk until well blended.

Carefully mound the mixed greens on oversized dinner plates. Arrange the potatoes, green beans, olives, grape tomatoes and hard cooked eggs on the greens, allowing the center clear for the tuna slices.

Press the fresh cracked pepper into the tuna to coat it well. Heat a heavy skillet and add a little bit of olive oil. Add the tuna and sear it just until it browns on both sides. The object is for the tuna to be very rare – so a minute per side will do the trick.

Slice the tuna against the grain and fan it over the center of the salad. Garnish the platter with the capers and anchovy fillet and dress the salad lightly with the vinaigrette, passing remaining vinaigrette in a sauceboat separately.

Serves: 4



