How officials are ensuring safety at polling places during the 2024 presidential election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The United States is just more than a week away from Election Day, and political tensions have raised calls for security. Given the political temperature, measures are being taken to ensure everyone can vote safely at their polling place.

Speaking with a judge of elections in Allegheny County, he said if he didn't feel safe, he wouldn't be volunteering to be part of the process.

When polls open at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, poll workers hope for a smooth day. Chris Bonneau has worked the polls since 2020. He has seen minor issues like taking down a sign or concerns about voter fraud.

"There's been some of that, but nothing that I've felt uncomfortable or threatened," Bonneau said.

He says others have had different experiences that have caused concern.

However, the volunteers are trained in a protocol for safety and work to de-escalate situations. Most times, a little empathy can go a long way in cooling down a situation.

"Listen to them, hear their concerns, and take notes if you need to take notes about an issue," Bonneau said over Zoom.

The Allegheny County Election Divisions Manager, David Voye, says extra precautions are being taken.

They've met with Homeland Security, the FBI, county police and the sheriff's office before next week's election.

"We are trying to ensure that we have a constable at every polling location. We've put a lot of emphasis on security for this election," Voye said.

At the state level, Gov. Josh Shapiro created an elections threat task force comprised of federal, state, and local security and law enforcement. They meet every month to examine any concerns.

"Needed to mitigate against threats to the election process and to protect voters, our poll workers, our polling places, and our election workers from intimidation," Pa. Secretary of State Al Schmidt said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, federal law prohibits threatening violence against election officials and staff along with intimidating or bribing voters.

State leaders say if you see anything resembling voter intimidation, call your county district attorney and board of elections.