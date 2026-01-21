Beloved Westmoreland County diner goes up in flames overnight

A beloved diner in Ligonier Township has been reduced to rubble following a devastating overnight fire.

People who live in Ligonier Township have known Ruthie's Diner for its homestyle cooking, but after flames tore through the restaurant, they'll need to find a new place to eat.

As the sun begins to come up on Wednesday, the owners will be assessing the damage after the devastating fire.

Smoke rises from Ruthie's Diner in Ligonier Township KDKA

The damage appears to be quite extensive, as the fire required the response from several fire companies from across the area.

Now, charred debris and a collapsed roof sit where the diner once stood.

As of Wednesday morning, it's not yet known what sparked the fire or if anyone was inside when it started.

The fire marshal is expected to investigate.

We'll have more on this story on KDKA-TV Morning News on KDKA+ and KDKA-TV News at Noon. Stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.