Steelers QB Russell Wilson sells Denver home at loss for $21.5 million

DENVER (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson sold his Denver mansion for a loss for $21.5 million after he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson, who was released by the Broncos earlier this month, sold his 20,000-square-foot mansion on Wednesday, The Denver Post reported, citing Arapahoe County public records.

Wilson and his wife Ciara bought the house for $25 million after the Seattle Seahawks traded the quarterback to the Broncos in 2022. It's the most ever paid for a residential property in the Denver metro area, the newspaper reported.

The listing for the home on realtor.com says the mansion has four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Highlights include an indoor pool, basketball court and four-car garage.

The Steelers have signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million. The Broncos will be paying the remainder of Wilson's $39 million salary.

Wilson signed the home over to Cherry Park LLC, which was recently created and now lists the mansion as its principal office and mailing address, The Denver Post reported, according to public records.

Wilson's Seattle home is still listed on Zillow, The Denver Post said.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett's Cranberry Township home is on the market after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 8,700-square-foot, fully furnished home on Spruce Lane is going for $2.7 million. Pickett left the Steelers shortly after Wilson signed, saying "it was time."

In addition to Pickett and Wilson, the Steelers have seen a big quarterback shakeup this offseason. Mitch Trubisky was released and signed again by Buffalo, free agent Mason Rudolph went to Tennessee and Justin Fields is coming to Pittsburgh from Chicago.