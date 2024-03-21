Kenny Pickett puts Pittsburgh-area home on the market for $2.7 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett's Cranberry Township home is for sale.

Nearly a week after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles, his Pittsburgh-area home is now on the market for $2.7 million.

Pickett's Butler County home is listed at more than 8,700 square feet and comes fully furnished. The move-in ready home has six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and sits on 0.42 acres. It was built in 2022.

The home also features a "gourmet kitchen" and two outdoor entertaining areas.

"One of the standout features has to be those breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interior with natural light, creating an ambiance of warmth and spaciousness," the listing from Sayward Lehman of Piatt Sotheby's International Realty said.

"This listing truly offers the best of both worlds. It's the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience—a place where you can live, laugh, and create cherished memories for years to come," the listing added.

On March 16, Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick were traded to the Eagles for a 2024 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 draft.

Pickett was drafted in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh by the Steelers. He started 24 games during his time with the black and gold, throwing for 4,474 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Earlier this week, Pickett said goodbye to Pittsburgh in a post on Instagram. The post did not specifically mention the Steelers.