Ruff Ride Pittsburgh event helps raise funds for veterans, service dogs

Fundraiser Held In Schenley Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the community gathered in Schenley Plaza and got a sweat on to help support local veterans.

It's called Ruff Ride Pittsburgh and participants will be doing a 24-hour stationary spin bike marathon ride to help raise funds for Team Foster.

They're a local non-profit that raises money to help connect injured and disabled veterans with service dogs.

Event organizers said these dogs can help save lives.

"The problem we're tackling here is super important. We're losing more than 20 veterans to suicide every single day," said Nick Liermann, founder of Team Foster. "These service dogs that we're raising money to provide absolutely, literally save lives," Liermann added.

Over 22 teams made up of 450 people will take on this challenge until noon tomorrow.

Team Foster is hoping to raise at least $100,000.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 9:31 PM

